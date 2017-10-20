Greenville PD seeks man that fled Little Caesars with cash after robbery

Greenville police are on the lookout for the suspect in a robbery on Friday.

According to Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department, the suspect was a male wearing a black sweatshirt.

Bragg said the robbery took place at a Little Caesars Pizza at 3225 Augusta Street around 9:30 a.m. The suspect implied he had a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money, said Bragg.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

