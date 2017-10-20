Police: Alleged victim arrested after weeks spent investigating - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Alleged victim arrested after weeks spent investigating false sex assault report

Tyiesha Mullins (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention) Tyiesha Mullins (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention)
Police hand out flyers in investigation (Source: Spartanburg PD) Police hand out flyers in investigation (Source: Spartanburg PD)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg Police Department said an investigation for weeks into a sexual assault report resulted in the arrest of the alleged victim.

On Sep. 19, officers said they received a call regarding an assault at Duncan Park. Officers said the victim told police she was walking along West Park Drive near South Converse Street when three men crabbed her, pulled her into a wooded area and assaulted her.

Police released composite sketches of the alleged suspects based on information provided by the woman. Officers also offered up a $3,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions in the case.

On Friday, police said after weeks of investigation, conducting interviews, reviewing video footage and looking at evidence, they determined no sexual assault occurred.

Officers said 20-year-old Tyiesha Juliet Mullins was arrested and charged after admitting to filing a false incident report.

