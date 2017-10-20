Coroner responding to crash in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner responding to crash in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene of a crash on Friday night.

A coroner was en route to the scene at Augusta Road and Sandy Springs Road just after 8:30 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the roadway was blocked due to the collision.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Spartanburg County Coroner's Office called to crash scene

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.