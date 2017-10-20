Police: Victim killed pushing broken down car across Greer bridge

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a collision Friday night.

The coroner said the crash occurred at the intersection of J. Vern Smith Parkway (SC-80) and East Poinsett Street Extension. The coroner's office said additional information would be released when the victim's family had been notified.

The Greer Police Department was also called to investigate the crash.

Officers said the victim was pushing a disabled 1994 Nissan Sentra across the bridge on SC-80 when it was hit from behind by the driver of a 2013 Toyota Corolla.

The person pushing the car was killed in the crash and police said a person believed to be steering the broken down car was transported to Spartanburg Regional with injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Greer Police Department and the coroner.

SC-80 will be closed for at least three hours due to the crash and traffic is being diverted onto SC-290.

