Deshaun Watson's passing record broken by Clemson commit

Trevor Lawrence (Source: Wikimedia) Trevor Lawrence (Source: Wikimedia)
CLEMSON, SC

Trevor Lawrence, a Cartersville High School quarterback committed to Clemson University, broke Deshaun Watson's passing record on Friday night.

Watson, a former Tiger who led the team to a National Championship win and now plays for the Houston Texans, set the record for 13,077 passing yards in his high school career.

Lawrence broke the record in the first quarter of the ninth game of his senior season.

He is committed to join the Tigers in 2018.

