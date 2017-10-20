Troopers: Injuries reported in Greenville crash - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Injuries reported in Greenville crash

Posted: Updated:
Injuries reported in Greenville crash. (FOX Carolina/ 10/20/17) Injuries reported in Greenville crash. (FOX Carolina/ 10/20/17)
Injuries reported in Greenville crash. (FOX Carolina/ 10/20/17) Injuries reported in Greenville crash. (FOX Carolina/ 10/20/17)
Injuries reported in Greenville crash. (FOX Carolina/ 10/20/17) Injuries reported in Greenville crash. (FOX Carolina/ 10/20/17)
Injuries reported in Greenville crash. (FOX Carolina/ 10/20/17) Injuries reported in Greenville crash. (FOX Carolina/ 10/20/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said at least one person was injured in a crash in Greenville County Friday night.

The call came in at 10:54 p.m.

SC Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Augusta Road at Centre Blvd in Greenville.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more details.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Police: Alleged victim arrested after weeks spent investigating false sex assault report

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.