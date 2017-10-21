Police: Teen arrested in connection with multiple recent robberies in Upstate

Greenwood Police say they arrested an Upstate teen in connection with multiple recent robberies.

Per police, on Sept 22, the Los Dos Amigos store was robbed by two male suspects with what appeared to be a handgun. They say a cell phone, cigarettes and a large quantity of cash were taken from the business.

On Oct 16, police say the Quick Way store was robbed by two male suspects, who were carrying long guns. They say, a large quantity of cash and some cigarettes were taken from the business.

During this time, police were also investigating a robbery of similar circumstances, and through further investigating, they were able to develop suspects in the three cases.

Officers say, Montavious Marquis Williams, 17, of Greenwood, was arrested and charged with three counts of armed robbery, and possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime. He was denied bond.

Investigators also have a second suspect in custody who they believe is connected to this incident. The suspect is a juvenile and his information cannot be released at this time, police say.



