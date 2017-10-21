Coroner identifies elderly pedestrian fatally struck while crossing street in Anderson Co.

Old Williamston Road at SC 29. (Credit: Paulette C.)

The Anderson County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

Coroner Don McCown said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Old Williamston Road at US 29 near the Anderson Jockey Lot. The collision occurred at approximately 7:22 a.m.

Troopers say the pedestrian was crossing west on US 29 when the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling south on US 29. The pedestrian succumbed to the injuries sustained in the collision on the scene.

The coroner identified the victim as Donald White, 79, of Statesboro, Georgia.

According to the coroner, White had come to Anderson Jockey Lot with his wife, and decided to walk over to the Hwy 29 Cafe.

The coroner said the driver hadn't seen White when he struck him with a vehicle. White's officials cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.

Per troopers, the driver was wearing a seat belt during the collision and was not injured.

No charges have been filed.

No further details are available at this time.

