Troopers: Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing street in Anderson Co.

Scene of fatal collision on Old Williamston Road at SC 29. (10/21/17 FOX Carolina)

The Anderson County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

Coroner Don McCown said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Old Williamston Road at US 29 near the Anderson Jockey Lot. The collision occurred at approximately 7:22 a.m.

Troopers say the pedestrian was crossing west on US 29 when the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling south on US 29. The pedestrian succumbed to the injuries sustained in the collision on the scene. Troopers say the victim was a 79-year-old from Statesboro, Georgia. The coroner has yet to identify the victim.

Per troopers, the driver was wearing a seat belt during the collision and was not injured.

No charges have been filed.

No further details are available at this time.

