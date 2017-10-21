Drivers expect congestion, delays due to bike event in Tryon

Drivers in Tryon should prepare for traffic congestion and delays Saturday morning as the Gran Fondo Hincapie bike event rolls through.

During this event, drivers should be aware that traffic lights in town will be on flashing caution yellow. These intersections where the lights are not working should be treated as a four-way stop, granting the right-of-way to the driver on the tight.

The congestion will begin around 9:30 a.m. and end at approximately noon.

Tryon Police and Fire Departments will be providing traffic control in higher traffic areas.

