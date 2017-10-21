Drivers expect congestion, delays due to bike event in Tryon - FOX Carolina 21

Drivers expect congestion, delays due to bike event in Tryon

Posted: Updated:
Traffic . (FILE/FOX Carolina) Traffic . (FILE/FOX Carolina)
TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Drivers in Tryon should prepare for traffic congestion and delays Saturday morning as the Gran Fondo Hincapie bike event rolls through.

During this event, drivers should be aware that traffic lights in town will be on flashing caution yellow. These intersections where the lights are not working should be treated as a four-way stop, granting the right-of-way to the driver on the tight.

The congestion will begin around 9:30 a.m. and end at approximately noon.

Tryon Police and Fire Departments will be providing traffic control in higher traffic areas.

MORE NEWS: Troopers: Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing street in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.