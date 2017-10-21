Greenville Co. deputies ask for public assistance in locating mi - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. deputies ask for public assistance in locating missing juvenile

Kaden Mabe., (Source: GCSO) Kaden Mabe., (Source: GCSO)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County investigators are asking for public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deputies say 15-year-old Kaden Mabe was last seen Friday at 11:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Stanley Drive in Greenville.

They say she is 5'5" with long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a burgundy dress with floral print. She had on black, furry sandals, they said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kaden is asked to call 911 immediately.

