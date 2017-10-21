Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office locates missing juvenile

Greenville County investigators were asking for public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl on Saturday.

Deputies said 15-year-old Kaden Mabe was last seen Friday at 11:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Stanley Drive in Greenville.

They say she is 5'5" with long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a burgundy dress with floral print. She had on black, furry sandals, they said.

Dispatchers with the Sheriff's Office said Kaden was located about sometime around 8 p.m. Saturday.

