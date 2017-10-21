Traffic delays expected in Black Mountain, NC as crews work over - FOX Carolina 21

Traffic delays expected in Black Mountain, NC as crews work overturned trailer accident

Drivers traveling on Old Fort Road in Buncombe County Saturday should expect delays, fire officials say.

Broad River Volunteer Fire & Rescue officials say a recovery company will be working on an overturned trailer from Friday night at 2278 Old Fort Road in Black Mountain.

The work is expected to take several hours.

They said the plan is to have one lane open, but they may need to close all lanes at times to move the trailer.

Caution is advised.

