Troopers: 2 transported to hospital after logs from logging truck crash through car window in Greenwood Co.

Troopers say at least two people were transported to the hospital after a car ran into the back of a truck carrying logs on Friday.

The incident took place on US 25 in Greenwood County around 10:54 a.m., troopers say.

A logging truck was making a right turn onto US 25 when a car in the left lane struck the protruding logs on the trailer, troopers say.

Kim Tyler shared this video with FOX Carolina of the scene following the incident:

The driver was fine, however, two passengers had to be transported to the hospital, troopers say. One had to be transported via helicopter. Troopers were unsure of their injuries. There were no details on a third child passenger, who was sitting in the left rear of the vehicle.

No charges have been filed. Troopers say both drivers were shown as contributors in the accident.

MORE NEWS: Trump has no plan to block scheduled release of JFK records

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.