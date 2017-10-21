Troopers: 2 school buses involved in crash in Pickens Co.

Troopers say two school buses were involved in two crashes in Pickens County on Saturday.

The first collision involved a school bus and a 2015 Subaru, troopers said. It occurred on SC Highway 11 near Table Rock. According to troopers, the driver and passenger of the Subaru were wearing seat belts and were treated for minor injuries.

There were 31 passengers on the first bus, including the driver, troopers said.

According to troopers, the second incident occurred when a second school bus collided with the first school bus.

There were 25 passengers on the second school bus, troopers said.

Of the 55 total bus passengers, 8 were treated for minor injuries.

