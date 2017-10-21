Police release photo of suspect sought after 3 wounded in Williamston shooting

Williamston Police said they responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon with three victims.

Officers confirmed the shooting took place on E Carolina Avenue. Chief Tony Taylor said a call came in at 3:10 p.m. about 3 gunshot victims at that location.

Police said they are still hunting for witnesses or people who can give statements on the incident.

Chief Taylor also said there is a "possibility that it could be related to a shooting that happened in the county last week," but added that they are still looking into this and trying to determine if the incidents are connected.

All three victims remained hospitalized as of after 8 p.m. Saturday, with one soon to be released, one being transferred to ICU, and the third in "serious condition."

Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police released a photo and the identification of the suspect accused of wounding three victims in the shooting.

Police identified the accused shooter as 43-year-old Bobby Lee Slade. He's described as 6'4" and weighing 167 pounds.

Officers said warrants have been obtained for Slade for three counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Williamston Fire Department both assisted with the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.

Police are requesting assistance from the public to locate Slade. If seen, police say not to approach Slade, but to call 911.

