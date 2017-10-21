Police release photo of suspect sought after 3 wounded in Williamston shooting

The Short Pump Middle School football team is forfeiting its season after police announced they are investigating a disturbing video involving students from the school.More >
Williamston Police said they responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon with three victims.More >
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a collision Friday night.More >
Police said multiple arrests were made Saturday after reports of a large street fight in Greenwood along Hardwood Loop.More >
Greenville County investigators were asking for public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl on Saturday.More >
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >
Troopers say at least two people were transported to the hospital after a car ran into the back of a truck carrying logs on Friday.More >
The Anderson County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning.More >
The Spartanburg County community is mourning the loss of a dedicated law enforcement officer.More >
Oktoberfest kicked off in downtown Greer on Saturday.More >
Former Clemson Tiger Ben Boulware hosted a youth football camp in Clemson on Saturday.More >
The second annual Hyco Memorial 5K took place in Anderson on Saturday to raise funds to assist K-9 Units across the state of South Carolina with training, supply and other costs that may not be covered by their budgets.More >
The 4th Annual Paint the City Purple event brings awareness to domestic violence.More >
Families can enjoy Boo at the Zoo on October 20 – 22 and October 27 – 29.More >
The Union County Agricultural Fair provides fun for the whole family.More >
Travel + Leisure readers voted on their favorite cities for food in America.More >
Tiger Moving shared photos they snapped while moving Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney and family into their new home.More >
Week 9 of High School Football kicks off in the Upstate.More >
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena held the Skating on the Big Ice event which allowed the community to skate on the largest ice in the area.More >
