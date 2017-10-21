Deputies: Man arrested in Spartanburg after trying to cash fraud - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man arrested in Spartanburg after trying to cash fraudulent check

Austin Pavelzik. (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center). Austin Pavelzik. (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center).
Deputies say an Anderson man was arrested after he tried to cash a fraudulent check in Spartanburg. According to deputies, Austin Michael Pavelzik, 22, was arrested for passing a fraudulent check. 

Deputies said they responded to a call at the Approved Cash Advance on Asheville Highway regarding to a fraudulent check. Pavelzik was trying to cash a $468.06 paycheck from the Cook Out on E. Main Street in Spartanburg, deputies stated.

According to deputies, an Approved Cash Advance employee thought the check was suspicious and called Cook Out to verify Pavelzik's employment. The employee called the sheriff's office after Cook Out said Pavelzik did not work for them, deputies said. 

Deputies said another suspect is involved in the case. According to the incident report, Pavelzik said the other suspect approached him at an Anderson County library and told Pavelzik to come with him. Deputies said Pavelzik had been traveling with the suspect around the Upstate cashing fraudulent checks. 

The suspect tried to cash a fraudulent paycheck from the Mellow Mushroom for $512.06 at the Approved Cash Advance, deputies said. An arrest warrant has not yet been issued for the suspect. 

Pavelzik is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on bond. 

