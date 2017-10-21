Nice Sunday, but heavy rain and possible severe weather expected Monday

Our quiet weather pattern comes to an end on Monday as a system brings lots of rain and possible severe weather, which will be followed by a BIG cooldown.

Sunday will bring a bit more cloud cover but that shouldn’t hinder our warming too much as highs reach the lower and middle 70s.

A few showers are possible late Sunday night, but most of the rain will fall on Monday, and could become heavy enough to cause some localized flooding with possible rain totals of 3-4 inches for some.

Additionally, with the strength of the cold front moving through, isolated damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief spin-up tornado are possible. The heaviest rain and highest chance of the worst weather will be Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

A lingering shower or two is possible Tuesday, but the bigger story will be the temperature drop Tuesday into Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s to near 40 in the mountains, which might be able to produce some high elevation snow near the Tennessee border Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Highs on Wednesday will only be in the lower 50s in the mountains and lower 60s in the Upstate. We should bounce back a little bit by the weekend which is also when our next rain chance will be.

