Officers searching for suspect after armed robbery at Metro PCS in Easley

Scene of search for armed robbery suspect in Easley. (10/12/17 FOX Carolina)

Scene of search for armed robbery suspect in Easley.

Easley police are investigating an armed robbery at Metro PCS Saturday.

Officers say a male entered the Metro PCS located on E Main Street and presented what an employee believed to be was a handgun. She said the suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene, running behind the store near the railroad track into the woods, per the police report.

Officers attempted to track the suspect with K9 officers but they were unable to locate the suspect.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are working to obtain footage from the store and provide a suspect description.

No further details were released.

