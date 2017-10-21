Weaver's late FG gives Samford 24-21 edge over Wofford - FOX Carolina 21

Weaver's late FG gives Samford 24-21 edge over Wofford

Wofford vs. Samford game on Oct 21. (10/21/17 FOX Carolina) Wofford vs. Samford game on Oct 21. (10/21/17 FOX Carolina)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Jordan Weaver drilled a 27-yard field goal late in the game for the lead and Omari Williams made an interception in the final seconds to preserve it as Samford edged Wofford 24-21 on Saturday, handing the Terriers their first loss.

Weaver's field goal came with 1:28 left and made the difference for the Bulldogs (5-2, 3-1 Southern) who never led by more than a touchdown. Williams terminated the ensuing Wofford drive with a leaping interception in the end zone with less than 10 seconds left.

Samford's Devlin Hodges threw for 427 yards and three touchdowns. Kelvin McKnight had 170 yards receiving and a score.

Hodges hit Clarke Miller from 11 yards for a score to break the 7-7 halftime tie and put the Bulldogs up 14-7 with 6:59 left in the third. Chris Shelling caught a 23-yard touchdown from Hodges in the fourth to keep Samford on top but Wofford (6-1, 4-1) replied with quarterback Joe Newman's 10-yard TD run to tie it at 21-all with 6:11 left to play.

