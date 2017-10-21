Police: Multiple arrests in Greenwood after large street fight involving mostly juveniles

Police said multiple arrests were made Saturday after reports of a large street fight in Greenwood along Hardwood Loop.

According to Jonathan Link of the Greenwood City Police Department, a call came in around 6:30 p.m. about the fight. Link says it involved between 15-20 people, mostly juveniles.

Link said the fight took place between two groups, but he wasn't sure if the incident was gang-related.

One subject reportedly pulled a knife out during the fight, and another person reportedly pulled out a baseball bat, said Link. No one was reported injured in the incident, however.

Police arrested 18-year-old Devon Wayne Merritt for disorderly conduct and malicious injury to city property. While in custody, Link said Merritt made verbal threats to other people and kicked and damaged a patrol car, leaving a dent in a door panel.

Two juveniles were also arrested, said Link. At this time, officials have not yet determined what led to the fight.

