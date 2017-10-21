Spartanburg Co. deputy loses battle to brain cancer - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg Co. deputy loses battle to brain cancer

Posted: Updated:
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County community is mourning the loss of a dedicated law enforcement officer.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office shared a post Saturday evening about Deputy Carl Anthony Mack, who they say lost his battle to brain cancer Friday night.

