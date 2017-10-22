Coroner: Pedestrian killed after struck by pickup truck in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident late Saturday.

Per the coroner, a 54-year-old male pedestrian was walking south along Fairview Road when he was struck by a pickup truck. around 11:45 p.m. The driver of the truck immediately stopped and called 911.

When EMS, fire officials and SC Highway Patrol troopers arrived, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. Troopers say the pedestrian was from Clear Water, Florida. The coroner has yet to identify the victim.

The pedestrian's manner of death has been ruled an accident.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday.

Troopers say the driver in the pickup truck and the three passengers in that vehicle were all wearing seat belts at the time of the collision and were not injured.

No charges will be filed.

This crash is under investigation by the coroner's office and Highway Patrol.

MORE NEWS: Spartanburg Co. deputy loses battle to brain cancer

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.