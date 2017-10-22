Power restored to over 100 customers in Greenville Co. after car damaged equipment

Over 100 Duke Energy customers were without power Sunday morning following a vehicle crash.

Troopers responded to the scene of a collision on the 2600 block of State Park Road at Tanyard Road in Greenville County at approximately 4:11 a.m., per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system.

A FOX Carolina crew also responded to the scene and witnessed a car that appeared to have flipped over and crashed into a few power poles. Crews reported power lines were also down all over the road and the road was blocked off.

Per the Duke Energy Outage Map, 113 customers were without power in that area due to a vehicle damaging equipment. The outage was first reported at 4:12 a.m.

Power was restored to those customers at 8:30 a.m.

