Power restored to over 100 customers in Greenville Co. after car - FOX Carolina 21

Power restored to over 100 customers in Greenville Co. after car damaged equipment

Posted: Updated:
Scene of collision on State Park Road. (10/22/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of collision on State Park Road. (10/22/17 FOX Carolina)
Duke Energy customers without power in Greenville Co. (10/22/17 FOX Carolina) Duke Energy customers without power in Greenville Co. (10/22/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Over 100 Duke Energy customers were without power Sunday morning following a vehicle crash.

Troopers responded to the scene of a collision on the 2600 block of State Park Road at Tanyard Road in Greenville County at approximately 4:11 a.m., per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system.

A FOX Carolina crew also responded to the scene and witnessed a car that appeared to have flipped over and crashed into a few power poles. Crews reported power lines were also down all over the road and the road was blocked off.

Per the Duke Energy Outage Map, 113 customers were without power in that area due to a vehicle damaging equipment. The outage was first reported at 4:12 a.m.

Power was restored to those customers at 8:30 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Pedestrian killed after struck by pickup truck in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.