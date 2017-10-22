Troopers respond to collision involving 2 overturned vehicles in - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers respond to collision involving 2 overturned vehicles in Greenville Co.

Scene of collision on Locust Hill Rd. (10/22/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of collision on Locust Hill Rd. (10/22/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers responded to a collision involving two overturned vehicles Sunday morning on Locust Hill Road.

Per troopers, injuries were reported and patients had to be transported to the hospital via EMS.

No further details were immediately available.

