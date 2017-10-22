Greenville Co. deputies: Missing elderly woman with dementia located

Greenville Co. deputies: Missing elderly woman with dementia loc - FOX Carolina 21

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a missing elderly woman with dementia was located and is safe. Deputies said Margaree Williams Downs, 89, was last seen at 11:15 Sunday morning at the Carriage House assisted living facility in Taylors. 

Deputies said Downs has dementia. 

The sheriff's office said deputies and K-9 units searched for Downs. 

According to deputies, Downs was located around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

