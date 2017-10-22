Multiple fire crews on scene of structure fire in Travelers Rest

Multiple fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in Travelers Rest Sunday afternoon.

Per dispatchers, fire fighters from the Slater Marietta Fire Department are assisting the Glassy Mountain Fire Department with a structure fire on the 400 block of Glen Hollow Road.

No further details were released at this time.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene said the fire is coming from a property in the Cliff's Valley gated community which is a private property subdivision.

