Multiple fire crews on scene of structure fire in Travelers Rest

Scene of fire on Glen Hollow Road. (10/22/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of fire on Glen Hollow Road. (10/22/17 FOX Carolina)
Cliff's Valley gated community. (10/22/17 FOX Carolina) Cliff's Valley gated community. (10/22/17 FOX Carolina)
TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Multiple fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in Travelers Rest Sunday afternoon.

Per dispatchers, fire fighters from the Slater Marietta Fire Department are assisting the Glassy Mountain Fire Department with a structure fire on the 400 block of Glen Hollow Road.

No further details were released at this time.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene said the fire is coming from a property in the Cliff's Valley gated community which is a private property subdivision.

