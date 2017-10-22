Tornado WARNING, watches in Upstate, western NC

Rain and storms likely today, but conditions improve rapidly by evening and a nice rest of the week is ahead!

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 9PM for the Upstate and mountains. This means tornadoes are possible, especially between now and 5PM.

Locally heavy rain and thunderstorms remain possible through the mid afternoon hours. There remains some potential for some storms to become severe with gusty wind or a tornado or two. Beyond the severe threat, at least some isolated and minor flooding issues are expected with torrential rain.

The severe threat ends by 4-5 PM in the entire area, sooner for other areas. A few high elevation showers could persist along the TN/NC line through evening, but most of the area will be dry and mostly clear.

For a more in-depth look at today's weather setup, click here!

Tuesday will be a mild and breezy day with a good supply of sunshine with highs in the 60s.

Chilly mornings are ahead for Wednesday and Thursday, but afternoon highs will remain in the 60s.

Another front moves in by the weekend, bringing another chance of rain and ANOTHER cool-down by Sunday into early next week.

