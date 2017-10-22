Local artists showcase work at annual print fair in Greenville

Attendees view work of local artists at annual Contemporary Print Collective Print Fair in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ 10/22/17)

Local artists set up shop in Greenville over the weekend for the annual Contemporary Print Collective Print Fair.

The event featured the work of Contemporary Printmaking Collective (CPC) - a group of Upstate artists primarily working in various forms of printmaking, including etchings, woodcuts, lithographs, monotypes and monoprints.

The collective is comprised of 24 artists, 18 of which are arts educators, according to its website. Altogether, the collective also has 12 art studios and printshops, and 4 galleries.

Events began Friday night with Opening Gala Night, and concluded Sunday at 4 p.m. All were free and open to the public, and were held at Greenville Center for Creative Arts at 25 Draper Street in Greenville.

