Deputies seek man who victim says ran over her leg, gave her black eye

Warrants have been signed for an Upstate man accused of running over a woman's leg and giving her a black eye on Saturday, according to deputies.

Officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic call at the Kangaroo gas station on Hwy 11 in Campobello around 4 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies said a victim told them a man had punched her in the face and sped off in his vehicle, running over her leg.

The victim told deputies the man followed her into the parking lot of the gas station and they got into a verbal argument. The victim said she went to sit down in her vehicle to get away from the man, and was sitting down in her vehicle when the man pulled her by her jacket, causing her to fall out of her vehicle and into the parking lot.

The victim told deputies the man then punched her in the eye and drove off, running over her leg in the process.

Deputies said they observed that the woman had a black/swollen eye when they responded to the scene, but said the victim refused to be treated by EMS.

Deputies said warrants for domestic violence 2nd degree have been signed for Aaron Williams (alias Shun Williams). Officials with the Sheriff's Office said Williams had one prior conviction for domestic violence first offense in 2009.

