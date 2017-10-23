A deeper look into today's rain and storm potential

Heavy rain and a severe weather threat highlight today’s forecast.

A fetch of tropical moisture is blanketing our area, leading to a threat for VERY heavy rain and isolated flooding later today as well as some potential for locally severe storms.

Fortunately speaking, this incoming system is moving fairly quickly; therefore, a widespread and significant flooding event is not expected.

Still, some rain could produce rates of up to 2”/hour in spots which could lead to some minor, temporary flooding in some of the most susceptible areas.

The “saving grace” of this tropical moisture is it will limit the atmosphere’s potential to realize lots of instability, or fuel, for thunderstorm development.

However, with even just a little warming during the day resulting in temperatures reaching the lower 70s in the Upstate, enough fuel could be achieved to allow for storms to grow stronger and tap into the increasingly favorable wind shear moving into the area.

This could allow some storms to rotate and possibly produce tornadoes, particularly EAST of Hendersonville to Anderson. The tornado threat window will not be particularly long, lasting from about 11 AM to 4 PM today.

Aside from this conditional tornado potential, gusty wind could accompany the strongest rain or storms as well. Expect some possible tree/power line damage in the heaviest activity, but also expect some power line/tree damage in non-thunderstorm wind in extreme western NC where a wind advisory is in effect.

Overall, this threat does not appear overly substantial, but given recent events with severe weather, we have to be ready to deal with whatever Mother Nature throws our way!

