Greenville Co. Council calling special meeting to discuss lawsuit filed against Sheriff Will Lewis, Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Greenville County Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss legal advice pertaining to recent allegations against the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

The meeting is called for 6 p.m.

The executive session agenda item states:



“Discussion of the receipt of legal advice where the legal advice relates to a pending, threatened, or potential claim or other matters covered by the attorney client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim relating to the Sheriff’s Office.”



On October 16, a lawsuit was filed accusing Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis of sexual harassment and sexual assault.



Councilman Joe Dill said this special meeting was called as a direct result of the lawsuit filed against Sheriff Lewis by his former employee.

Sheriff Lewis responded to those allegations, denying all accusations of harassment and criminal misconduct. He confessed to a “consensual encounter” and apologized during a news conference.

Councilman Joe Dill said the public is invited to attend the meeting. Councilman Dill said that once council comes out of executive session he expects a vote on a resolution. The council may or may not decide to approve a resolution in some shape or form, said H. G. (Butch) Kirven, Jr.

