Cpt.: Upstate man arrested on multiple charges after chase in Anderson

A Greenville man is behind bars on multiple charges after leading officers on a chase over the weekend, per the Anderson City Police Department.

Captain Mike Aikens said they received a call about a suspicious person Saturday morning at the Bailey Court Apartments located on Concord Avenue in Anderson. Officers arrived on scene around 10:30 a.m., where they said they stopped the individual in question in a vehicle at the apartment complex.

Captain Aikens said an officer was able to get the man out of the car and held onto him but the man eventually broke free, got back into his vehicle and fled from the officer.

A chase then ensued down Clemson Boulevard, where officers chased the suspect up and down the street several times, Captain Aiken said. The driver, later identified as 56-year-old Nathaniel Lee Jones, was eventually stopped and arrested.

A witness at the scene captured the moments as officers positioned spike strips along Clemson Boulevard to aid in the capture of the suspect.

Per Captain Aiken, Jones was charged with DUI, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for blue lights, possession of crack cocaine and loitering in a drug area.

He is currently behind bars at the Anderson County Detention Center.

Captain Aiken said no injuries were reported to anyone and no damage to any property.

