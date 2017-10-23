Upstate cat named "Flame" receives ASPCA's Cat of the Year award

An Upstate cat who's been featured on national television is getting a big honor!

"Flame," who lives at the Belmont Fire Department is this year's ASPCA Cat of the Year. The honor was announced on Flame's Instagram, which has more than 30,000 followers.

Flame has lived at the Belmont fire department since 2015, when he showed up as a stray.

Stray cat becomes a star after finding a home at a Greenville fire station

Firefighters say the cat has been a source of comfort for them after a tough day.

Flame was featured on animal planet over the summer. He will be going to New York next month to receive his honor at the ASPCA Humane Awards.

