Pres. Trump greets, encourages group of NC students via Twitter

Students at Robbinsville High School in North Carolina received a special shout out via Twitter from the President of the United States.

President Donald Trump responded to a tweet by Representative Mark Meadows, which said the students at Robbinsville wanted to say hi to Trump.

Trump retweeted the representative's tweet and responded with a hello and some words of encouragement for the students.

Meadows visited the high school last week.

