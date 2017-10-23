Pres. Trump greets, encourages group of NC students via Twitter

Students at Robbinsville High School in North Carolina received a special shout out via Twitter from the President of the United States.

President Donald Trump responded to a tweet by Representative Mark Meadows, which said the students at Robbinsville wanted to say hi to Trump.

Trump retweeted the representative's tweet and responded with a hello and some words of encouragement for the students.

Hello @RepMarkMeadows and all of the students at Robbinsville HS! Pursue your dreams & NEVER give up! #USA???? https://t.co/t94awrqo8A — President Trump (@POTUS) October 18, 2017

Meadows visited the high school last week.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for 2 suspects after they say victim shot in the leg in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.