Officials announce 2-week-long road closure in Tryon starting Oct. 30

Officials announced Monday that East Howard Street between Trade Street and Grady Avenue will be closed for approximately two weeks started Monday, October 30.

City of Tryon officials say the closure is taking place for sewer line replacement and repaving.

The street will be closed during the day and nighttime hours. The remainder of East Howard will be accessible from Grady Avenue.

