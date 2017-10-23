Officials announce 2-week-long road closure in Tryon starting Oc - FOX Carolina 21

Officials announce 2-week-long road closure in Tryon starting Oct. 30

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials announced Monday that East Howard Street between Trade Street and Grady Avenue will be closed for approximately two weeks started Monday, October 30.

City of Tryon officials say the closure is taking place for sewer line replacement and repaving.

The street will be closed during the day and nighttime hours. The remainder of East Howard will be accessible from Grady Avenue.

MORE NEWS: Listeria triggers major recall of veggies across US and Canada

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.