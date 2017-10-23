Lt. Gov. Bryant presents 95-year-old veteran of 3 major wars with "Palmetto Patriot" award

An Upstate man who served in three major wars was awarded a special honor on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant presented 95-year-old WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veteran George Rusula with the "Palmetto Patriot" award. Bryant also awarded Rusula a South Carolina flag that flew over the statehouse.

Mr. Rusula has received many awards for his service including one from Finland that he says actually makes him a knight in Finland.

The veteran has also written an eBook on his war experience and wants to speak to schools about his experiences.

Rusula said he first joined the military because he wanted to avoid being drafted. He said he just moved up the ladder and it became his career.

“That's neat, you know. I never expected to get an award from South Carolina,” Mr. Rusula said. “I really appreciate it, I'll tell you. That's wonderful.”

Mr. Rusula was born in Minnesota but retired in Clemson because of the weather, he said. The award was presented to him at his home in Clemson.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. Council calling special meeting to discuss lawsuit filed against Sheriff Will Lewis, Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.