Brantley Gilbert to perform at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in 2018

Brantley Gilbert fans in the Upstate are in for a treat next year. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena just announced it is hosting the Brantley Gilbert The Ones That Like Me Tour for one day in February 2018.

The concert will take place at The Well on February 8. The tour includes special guests Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

