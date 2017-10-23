Trees, power lines down, flooding as storms sweeps through Upstate, WNC; thousands without power

Damage reports of trees down, flooding and power lines down started to come in from all over Western North Carolina Monday afternoon.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms slammed areas in western North Carolina while tornado watches were issued for the Upstate and mountains until 9 p.m.

Here is a county-by-county break down of damages occurred during the storm as of 2:20 p.m., per dispatchers:

Greenville County - Cleveland Park and Twin Lake Road closed due to rising water. Flooding along I-85 south near Woodruff Road.

Spartanburg County - Possible tornado damage. Reports of two houses hit on Greenpond Road in Woodruff. Downed trees were reported in the roadway at the following locations:

I-26 near mile marker 26 westbound

Greenpond Road near Waddell Road

Hearon Circle

Old Georgia Road near I-26

I-85 Business near mile marker 6 northbound

Chesnee Community Fire Department at Battleground Road

Frontage Road on Highway 585 near Highway 9

W.O. Ezell Road - numerous trees and power lines down

Henderson County - trees down, power lines down flooding across the area. Dispatchers say they've gotten so many calls they have not been able to assess the hardest hit areas.

Transylvania County - a lot of flooding, trees down across he county. Dispatchers say the hardest hit areas were Davidson River Road near Pisgah Forest

Buncombe County - some flooding mostly in south part of the county, especially in Biltmore Village. Officials say Forest Road area #15 has been closed off due to flooding.

Macon and Polk Counties - some trees down, but nothing major.

Jackson County - minor damage, nothing major at this time.

McDowell County - multiple trees and power lines down. Officials say the downed trees are along Garden Creek Road, Norwood Drive, Glenwood Drive and Davis Town Church Road. Reports of landslide covering Mt. Hebron Church Road.

Thousands are also without power in the Upstate and western North Carolina. As of 2:10 p.m., Duke Energy reported the following numbers by county:

Spartanburg - 19,695

Henderson - 6,943

Rutherford - 3,080

Cherokee - 2,137

Transylvania - 1,668

Greenville - 1,627

Anderson - 1, 538

Buncombe - 1,000

Broad River Electric System said 1,278 members were without power, with most of the outages reported in Cherokee County.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.