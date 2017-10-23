Officials: Water rescue team dispatched to scene of motorcyclist - FOX Carolina 21

Officials: Water rescue team dispatched to scene of motorcyclist hanging onto mailbox in Henderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Emergency Management officials in Henderson County say the Swift Water Rescue team was dispatched to the scene of a motorcyclist hanging onto a mailbox Monday afternoon as storms swept across the area.

Officials say the water rescue is taking place on the 4200 block of Chimney Rock Road in Hendersonville.

They said another rescue took place around 1:45 p.m. at Beverly Hanks Center.

The county is experiencing a number of reports of tress and power lines down in the area.

Officials say there is also a possibility that some roads in downtown Hendersonville may close soon due to flooding.

RELATED COVERAGE: Trees, power lines down, flooding as storms sweeps through Upstate, WNC; thousands without power

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.