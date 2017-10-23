Officials: Water rescue team dispatched to scene of motorcyclist hanging onto mailbox in Henderson Co.

Emergency Management officials in Henderson County say the Swift Water Rescue team was dispatched to the scene of a motorcyclist hanging onto a mailbox Monday afternoon as storms swept across the area.

Officials say the water rescue is taking place on the 4200 block of Chimney Rock Road in Hendersonville.

They said another rescue took place around 1:45 p.m. at Beverly Hanks Center.

The county is experiencing a number of reports of tress and power lines down in the area.

Officials say there is also a possibility that some roads in downtown Hendersonville may close soon due to flooding.

RELATED COVERAGE: Trees, power lines down, flooding as storms sweeps through Upstate, WNC; thousands without power

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.