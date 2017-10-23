Asheville Police: 5-foot boa constrictor found in hotel bed has - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville Police: 5-foot boa constrictor found in hotel bed has been reunited with owner

The Asheville Police Department said they responded to an unusual call Monday.

Officers said they received a call for service at a hotel after a housekeeper came in to find a snake halfway under the covers on the bed. Asheville police said the serpent is a 5-foot-.long boa constrictor.

The occupant of the hotel room where the snake was found had not checked out but left the snake loose in the room, police said.

The snake was being held at the Buncombe County Animal Shelter and officers said the owner could come pick it up.

Police said on Facebook that the snake was reunited with his owner.

