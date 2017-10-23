Closure of bridge in downtown Greenville postponed until October 30

A temporary road closure in the city of Greenville has been postponed until next week.

City officials say due to weather, a road closure planned for the Spirit Bridge along the Swamp Rabbit Trail at the Cancer Survivors Park will now take place from 9 a.m. Monday, October 30 to 5 p.m. November 3.

"As a reminder, the purpose of the temporary closure is to allow crews to apply a new slip-resistant top coat to the bridge deck and provide enough time for it to cure. As before, trail users will need to utilize Ridgeland, Cleveland and Camperdown Way to detour around the bridge area."

