Some Spartanburg Co. districts delaying dismissal due to tornado warning

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Several Spartanburg County School District announced Monday they were delaying dismissal due to a Tornado Warning issued Monday afternoon.

The Tornado Warning is in effect for Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties until 3:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Districts 1, 2 and 6 both said they will be delaying dismissal.

