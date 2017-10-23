Greenville City Council holding vote for salary increases - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville City Council holding vote for salary increases

Posted: Updated:
Greenville City Council. (3/10/15 FOX Carolina) Greenville City Council. (3/10/15 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville City Council is holding a meeting Monday evening to vote for salary increases for council members and the mayor.

City Clerk Camilla Pitman said the last ordinance passed to adjust annual salaries was in 1983. She said, the cost of living adjustments have been applied as budgeted for all city staff since that time, however, no other ordinances since 1983 have been approved.

The current annual salaries for council members and the mayor are $11,722.80 and $19,073.60 consecutively.

If the ordinance is approved, the annual salary for council members would increase to $15,000 and $24,000 for the mayor.

MORE NEWS: PHOTO: Asheville Police find 5-foot boa constrictor in hotel bed

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.