Greenville City Council holding vote for salary increases

The Greenville City Council is holding a meeting Monday evening to vote for salary increases for council members and the mayor.

City Clerk Camilla Pitman said the last ordinance passed to adjust annual salaries was in 1983. She said, the cost of living adjustments have been applied as budgeted for all city staff since that time, however, no other ordinances since 1983 have been approved.

The current annual salaries for council members and the mayor are $11,722.80 and $19,073.60 consecutively.

If the ordinance is approved, the annual salary for council members would increase to $15,000 and $24,000 for the mayor.

