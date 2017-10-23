Deputies: 2 teens arrested in connection to multiple car break-ins, financial transaction fraud in Upstate

Greenville County investigators say two teens are behind bars after they were found to be connected to multiple car break-ins and the use of stolen credit cards at Walmart.

Deputies say they arrested Michael Mcleod Shipman and Chase Evan Brill, both 18, in connection with multiple crimes, including the financial transaction fraud that occurred on October 8 at the Walmart on Woodruff Road.

During the investigation, deputies say they were able to charge the pair with multiple offenses, including burglary, autobreaking, criminal conspiracy, financial transaction card theft, and larceny.

They said the incidents occurred at a number of locations throughout the Simpsonville and Five Forks area between October 5 and October 18. In

Shipman was charged with the following:

first degree burglary

6 counts of criminal conspiracy

6 counts of autobreaking

3 counts of financial transaction card theft

5 counts of petit larceny

grand larceny

obtaining property under false pretenses

Brill was charged with the following:

first degree burglary

6 counts of criminal conspiracy

3 counts of financial transaction card theft

6 counts of autobreaking

grand larceny

5 counts of petit larceny

In addition to the charges listed above, deputies say more charges are expected to follow.

