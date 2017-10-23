Swiftwater crews rescue 17 victims at flooded Pickens Co. campground

Pickens County Emergency Management said a swiftwater rescue was underway on Monday.

As severe storms moved through the Upstate, torrential rainfall led to flooding. Emergency officials said the campground at Eastatoee River was flooded so rescue crews were working to rescue individuals at the scene.

Authorities received the call regarding the rescue just before 1:30 p.m.

Seventeen people were rescued and no injuries were reported. Officials said the individuals were transported by boat up river to where EMS was waiting and were then transported to the fire station.

Swiftwater Rescue crews work to rescue people flooded at a campground on the Eastatoee River. pic.twitter.com/oW6PdhajUr — Pickens County EM (@PickensCountyEM) October 23, 2017

