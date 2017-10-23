Storms leave behind damage, nicer weather ahead

Quieter weather RETURNS to the area for the rest of this week with chilly mornings ahead!

Afternoon storms produced structural damage as well as some flooding in some areas, but thankfully those storms were fast-moving and are no longer of concern. STAY TUNED for possible surveys on damage in the coming days.

This evening, expect passing clouds and possibly a high elevation shower in western NC as temperatures fall into the 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday marks the return of CALM, NICE weather as drier air moves into the area. Expect highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees with a westerly breeze and mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring chilly mornings with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s, but highs reach the 50s and 60s…so it will be a touch cool!

The weekend brings the next cold front and chance of rain, most likely on Saturday into early Sunday. It looks like some much COLDER air lingers to start next week, including Halloween!

