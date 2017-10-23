Dept. of Corrections investigating homicide at Perry Correctiona - FOX Carolina 21

Dept. of Corrections investigating homicide at Perry Correctional

Posted: Updated:
Ralpheal Robertson (Source: SCDOC) Ralpheal Robertson (Source: SCDOC)
PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Authorities are investigating the slaying of a South Carolina inmate in October.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections said on Oct. 19, 35-year-old Ralpheal Robertson was injured in an altercation at Perry Correctional Institution. Ultimately, Robertson's injuries led to his death.

Robertson's projected release date was in 2049.

The department of corrections said his death has been ruled a homicide and remains under investigation.

