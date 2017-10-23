Earthquake reported near western NC town - FOX Carolina 21

Earthquake reported near western NC town

BURNSVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The National Weather service said an earthquake struck hear a town in Yancey County on Sunday.

The 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded 18 miles southeast of Burnsville around 6:15 p.m.

