Troopers responding to more than 50 incidents on Spartanburg Co. roadways

Spartanburg County saw severe damage on Monday as storms and likely a tornado ripped through the area.

By Monday evening the severe weather threat had expired, but crews were responding to more than 50 incidents in county roadways in the aftermath of the storm.

Below is a list of traffic incidents reported on Spartanburg County roadways as of 8:45 p.m.:

COLLISION:INJURIES ROADWAY BLKD 15:31 SPARTANBURG SIMUEL RD x[NEW CUT RD] COLLISION:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 15:37 SPARTANBURG 474 FOREST MILL ST x[THELMA DR] COLLISION:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 15:41 SPARTANBURG I85 [70SB] TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 15:46 SPARTANBURG US29 x[TUCAPAU RD] TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 15:46 SPARTANBURG US29 x[NAZARETH CHURCH RD] COLLISION:NO INJURY ROADWAY BLKD 16:04 SPARTANBURG US176 [NEAR THE BRIDGE] x[CALIFORNIA AVE] COLLISION:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 16:17 SPARTANBURG SC101 x[BROOKSHIRE RD] POWER LINES IN ROAD IN PROGRESS 16:25 SPARTANBURG SPRING ST x[GARRETT RD] TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 16:26 SPARTANBURG SC9 x[CALIFORNIA AVE] COLLISION:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 16:37 SPARTANBURG 362 MCMILLIN BLVD [X2[ROBERT MASON CIR]] x[LAURELWOOD DR] TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 16:41 SPARTANBURG S BLACKSTOCK RD x[OAK GROVE RD] COLLISION:NO DETAILS IN PROGRESS 16:41 SPARTANBURG S BLACKSTOCK RD x[WILLIS RD] COLLISION:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 16:41 SPARTANBURG SCHOOL ST x[US29] ASSIST MOTORIST IN PROGRESS 16:49 SPARTANBURG SOUTHPORT x[MATHEW PERRY DR] COLLISION:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 16:51 SPARTANBURG N PINE ST x[OFF I85 BUS] ASSIST MOTORIST IN PROGRESS 16:51 SPARTANBURG I26 [23WB] COLLISION:PRIV PROP IN PROGRESS 17:00 SPARTANBURG 575 INGLES DR [X2[MUD CREEK RD]] x[GROCERS WAY] TREE IN ROADWAY IN PROGRESS 17:15 SPARTANBURG CALDWELL CIR x[GRAMERCY BLVD] TREE IN ROADWAY IN PROGRESS 17:16 SPARTANBURG MILLS AVE x[MAPLE ST] COLLISION:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 17:18 SPARTANBURG STONE STATION RD x[CHRISTY LN] TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 17:19 SPARTANBURG US221 x[FOSTERS GROVE RD] COLLISION:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 17:20 SPARTANBURG ASHEVILLE HWY x[S CLEVELAND PARK DR] TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 17:21 SPARTANBURG I85 [72NB] COLLISION:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 17:25 SPARTANBURG WOODRIDGE DR x[US29] HIT & RUN:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 17:35 SPARTANBURG I85 [69NB] x[BUSINESS INTERSTATE 85] TREE IN ROADWAY IN PROGRESS 18:01 SPARTANBURG 367 BETHANY CHURCH RD [X2[KUHN RD]] x[GRIZZLE ST] TREE IN ROADWAY IN PROGRESS 18:11 SPARTANBURG FOSTERS GROVE RD x[FOSTER ST] COLLISION:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 18:13 SPARTANBURG N PINE ST x[FAIRFOREST RD] COLLISION:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 18:14 SPARTANBURG UPPER VALLEY FALLS RD x[N PINE ST] TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 18:23 SPARTANBURG SC296 x[WILDER DR] PEDESTRIAN:IN RDWAY IN PROGRESS 18:30 SPARTANBURG I26 [37WB] DEBRIS IN ROADWAY LEFT LANE BLKD 18:31 SPARTANBURG I85 [58SB] COLLISION:NO INJURY UNK LANE BLKD 18:31 SPARTANBURG ASHEVILLE HWY x[CALIFORNIA AVE] TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 18:32 SPARTANBURG SC9 COLLISION:INJURIES IN PROGRESS 18:38 SPARTANBURG I85 BUS [3SB] TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 18:56 SPARTANBURG CHESNEE HWY x[FOSTERS GROVE RD] COLLISION:INJURIES IN PROGRESS 18:57 SPARTANBURG 3540 OLD FURNACE RD [X2[STAN LN]] x[BRYANT RD] HIT & RUN:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 18:58 SPARTANBURG OWENS DR x[CHESNEE HWY] HIT & RUN:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 19:01 SPARTANBURG WHITNEY RD x[BEAUMONT AVE] COLLISION:NO INJURY ROADWAY BLKD 19:04 SPARTANBURG REIDVILLE RD x[I26] COLLISION:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 19:05 SPARTANBURG CALIFORNIA AVE x[I585] HIT & RUN:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 19:08 SPARTANBURG 810 HOSPITALITY DR [X2[SUNBEAM RD] CAROLINA INN] x[RAMP] COLLISION:INJURIES IN PROGRESS 19:15 SPARTANBURG I85 BUS [2NB] COLLISION:NO INJURY ROADWAY BLKD 19:15 SPARTANBURG HAYNE ST x[SIBLEY ST] TRAFFIC LIGHT DEFECT IN PROGRESS 19:19 SPARTANBURG N ALABAMA AVE x[W CHEROKEE ST] PEDESTRIAN:IN RDWAY IN PROGRESS 19:25 SPARTANBURG I26 [35WB] COLLISION:PRIV PROP IN PROGRESS 19:29 SPARTANBURG 121 TRAVELLER DR x[US221] COLLISION:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 19:30 SPARTANBURG 110 MOBILE DR [X2[NORTH TOWN DR]] x[RAMP] TREE IN ROADWAY IN PROGRESS 19:39 SPARTANBURG HOWARD ST x[ALLEN AVE] COLLISION:INJURIES IN PROGRESS 20:11 SPARTANBURG SC101 x[J VERNE SMITH PKWY] COLLISION:NO INJURY IN PROGRESS 20:35 SPARTANBURG POWELL MILL RD x[ETHEL RD]

